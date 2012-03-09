FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund reverses losses on short-covering
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund reverses losses on short-covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed losses in choppy trading on Friday, with traders citing some investors covering their positions, having previously bet that a successful Greek debt restructuring would lead the contract to fall.

“I think some people have shorted the Bund going into the (Greek) deal and they’re not getting any satisfaction in that so they’re trying to cover their shorts,” said one trader.

The German Bund future was up 10 ticks at 138.44, after briefly hitting a session low at 138.14 on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. It was little changed for most of early morning trading after Greece successfully closed a bond swap offer, managing to avoid an imminent, disorderly default.

