FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund selloff stalls as German yields capped at 2 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund selloff stalls as German yields capped at 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* German Bund 10-yr yields bounce off 2 pct ceiling
    * Current range likely to hold as euro zone risks persist
    * Spain auction well supported but bonds underperform

    By William James	
    LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A vicious selloff in
benchmark German government bonds stalled on Thursday, meeting
stiff resistance as yields hit 2 percent with a fresh push
higher seen unlikely in the near term.	
    After being driven from a four-month low to a five-week high
in the space of three sessions, German 10-year bond yields ended
up little changed on the day at 1.96 percent, as a rally in
risky assets sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve petered out.	
    The Fed on Tuesday delivered a more upbeat assessment of the
U.S. economic recovery than had been expected, and when combined
with the easing of risks in the euro zone, prompted investors to
seek out higher-yielding securities. 	
    European equities paused near an eight-month high
while the U.S. dollar weakened and Treasuries 
rebounded, highlighting that the current leg of asset
reallocation was drawing to a close.  	
    "We've had the froth knocked out of the market, we've moved
a long way very quickly and to push on from these sort of levels
we need strong data or something new," a trader said.	
    German bond yields have been largely contained at the 2
percent level for the last three months, with any optimism being
countered by concerns that the euro zone crisis could flare up
again.	
    Although the foremost of those risks - an unruly Greek
default -  looks to have been averted, weak growth in the region
and the potential for political upheaval in France and Greece,
which both hold elections soon, were likely to cap a significant
break above 2 percent.	
    "Now the market remains in front of some other issues such
as the situation in Spain and Portugal, as well as political
issues in Greece and France," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at
BNP Paribas in Paris.	
    "If we have some positive development on the economic side,
especially coming from the U.S ... we could see peripheral
spreads tightening, and stock markets gaining, but I don't think
that benchmark bonds will suffer that much."	
    	
    PERIPHERAL DIVERGENCE	
    Among the region's higher-yielding credits, the risk-off
mood drove yields slightly higher, with Spain notably
underperforming despite the relatively successful sale of 3
billion euros of bonds.	
    Yields on the country's 10-year bonds rose 4
basis points to 5.20 percent, widening the premium investors
demand to hold Spanish bonds rather than Italian debt to its
widest in nearly eight months.	
    "There's a lot of scepticism on the budget situation there -
Spain is potentially the new Greece," the trader said.	
    Spain has had to row back on budget deficit targets for this
year, and market participants are concerned that further
slippage could undermine efforts to set the country's debt on a
sustainable path - testing the limits of the euro zone's safety
net.	
    Nevertheless, the sale of Spain's 2015 bond drew bids for
five times the amount on offer, while the 2016 bond saw a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.1 - above those of previous sales. 	
    Average yields also fell, with domestic banks seen providing
much of the support for the sale thanks to the European Central
Bank's recent large liquidity injections, combined with a
smaller-than-usual target range for the sale.	
    "The trick of issuing less seems to have worked. This is
much less than what the market has been used to this year," said
 Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.