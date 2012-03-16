FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly extend losses after U.S. data
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly extend losses after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures briefly extended losses on Friday, reaching a session low of more than 100 ticks down on the day after U.S. data drove the market to test key technical levels.

The U.S. government said consumer prices rose slightly, although core measures came in below expectations, with the ensuing volatile trade taking German 10-year yields close to key technical levels around 2.05 percent

“The market is continuing to sell off... 2.05 percent in Bunds is the one to watch,” a trader said.

The June Bund futures contract slid to a low of 135.47, down 101 ticks versus Thursday’s settlement level. Cash Bund yields were 7.6 basis points higher on the day at 2.05 percent.

