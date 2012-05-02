FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit new record on growth worries
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit new record on growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 - German Bund futures hit an all-time high on Wednesday after a survey showing the euro zone manufacturing sector slipped further into decline sparked worries about the region’s sluggish growth, boosting appetite for safe-haven debt.

German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.53, and last traded up 35 ticks on the day at 141.44.

“The PMIs were not good and now the market is expecting a more dovish rhetoric from the ECB (European Central Bank)tomorrow,” a trader said. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent on Thursday.

”Dealers are also pricing in a decent concession on the Spanish and French auctions tomorrow, helping the move up (on the Bund).

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up 9.8 basis points at 5.87 percent, while the French equivalent was up 1.8 bps at 2.99 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.