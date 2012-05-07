FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as equity rise prompts profit taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell in late European trading on Monday as a rise in European stock markets gave investors an opportunity to cash in on hefty gains made in German debt.

The June Bund future fell 25 ticks on the day to 141.80 in thin volumes, as European shares extended their rebound towards the close of the trading session.

Political uncertainty in Greece, after the two major pro-bailout parties failed to secure a majority in Sunday’s elections, had helped take the contract to a new record high of 142.44 earlier in the day.

“Equity markets are recovering and that’s giving a bit of bid to the periphery and that’s why we’re seeing a bit of profit taking in Bunds. But it’s not a big move as the Bund future is still near record highs,” a trader said.

