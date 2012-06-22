FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bunds briefly hit day's high
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bunds briefly hit day's high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose to a session high on Friday, having broken through a key resistance level shortly after the market reversed early losses.

Analysts said the Bund is overdue a correction after nearly three straight week of losses. The more recent sell-off has been partly fueled by lofty hopes of a policy solution at next week’s European Union summit.

The German Bund future hit a session high of 141.73, up 21 ticks on the day. It was last up 6 ticks at 141.58 in a choppy session.

Rainer Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank said there was a key resistance level at 141.58 and a sustained break above that could see further upside for the Bund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.