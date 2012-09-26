FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Irish bond yields rise along with Spain's
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Irish bond yields rise along with Spain's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects direction of yield move to rise in first paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Irish bond yields rose on Wednesday as worries about Spain led to selling in lower-rated euro zone sovereign debt, while comments from Germany, the Netherlands and Finland added to the pressure.

Those countries issued a joint declaration on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at the last European summit in June, when EU leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalisation of problem banks..

Debt issued by Ireland and Spain - both of whom have had great problems with their banking system - underperformed other peripheral debt.

The yield on the October 2020 Irish bond rose 17 basis points on the day to 5.21 percent while Spanish 10-year yields rose above 6 percent and stood 30 basis points higher on the day.

“It’s a risk off day but cracks (in the summit conclusions) are particularly negative for Spain and Ireland, so that’s the extra kicker,” one trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.