EURO GOVT-Bunds rise but traders brace for another quiet session
October 12, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise but traders brace for another quiet session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries overnight, but traders braced for another quiet session as investors stuck to the sidelines without any clarity on when Spain will ask for aid.

A request from Spain would likely trigger European Central Bank bond buying but the euro zone’s fourth largest economy seems in no hurry to seek help, with borrowing costs broadly under control since the promise of potential intervention was made.

The psychological impact of the ECB’s pledge was made clear this week when a downgrade to Spain’s credit rating to one notch above “junk” by Standard & Poor’s only had a fleeting and limited impact on sovereign debt markets.

German Bund futures were 21 ticks higher at 141.36.

“We are just in line with where Treasuries were late yesterday,” one trader said. “We are in a boring, low volume range ... no one is actually doing anything because everybody is waiting for news on Spain or Greece.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
