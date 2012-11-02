FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equities rise, bonds fall on U.S. payrolls data
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Equities rise, bonds fall on U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains and German Bund futures fell to a new session low on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy generated more jobs than expected in October.

Employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month, compared to 125,000 expected in a Reuters survey.

Europe’s FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains, up 0.5 percent to 1,116.02 by 1230 GMT.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 141.39, down 32 ticks on the day, having stood broadly flat at around 141.73 before the numbers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.