EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Obama win supports bonds

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Wednesday, erasing early losses and climbing well above lows seen in after-hours trading in the previous session as the U.S. election result proved marginally positive for low-risk bonds.

Bund futures were last at 142.09, flat against Tuesday’s 1615 GMT settlement, and rising from a session low of 141.77 seen early on Wednesday.

The rise matched a rally in U.S. debt prices following Barack Obama’s re-election as U.S. President, leaving the yield spread between the two country’s 10-year bonds steady at around 26 basis points.