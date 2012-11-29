EURO GOVT-Italian yields hit 2-year lows, but rise after auction

* Italian 10-year yields fall to two-year lows

* Spanish 10-year yields hit eight-month lows

* Italian debt sale finds strong demand

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italian 10-year bond yields hit two-year lows on Thursday, with a near-term deal to keep Greece afloat encouraging investors to snap up higher-yielding euro zone debt as supply pressures ease into year-end.

Borrowing costs also dropped significantly in one of Italy’s last debt auctions this year. But the low yields resulted in below-average demand, fuelling worries that the rally has little more room to go and prompting some investors to book profits.

Ten-year Italian yields fell as low as 4.485 percent early in the session, but rose after the auction to last trade at 4.60 percent. For details of the sale see

“Greece was boxed off so people started to go back into high-yielders and we’ve gone through some technical levels. People want to pick up the carry into year-end,” one trader said of the pre-auction rally.

He expressed doubts that yields would resume falling on Friday, given the profit-taking move following the debt sale. Other traders agreed, but said the rally could resume in coming weeks as prospects of European Central Bank bond purchases provided a strong incentive to invest in high-yielding debt.

Easing Greek worries should also continue to help.

This week’s deal to disburse Greece’s next aid tranche did not address underlying worries about the country’s long-term debt sustainability. Nonetheless, it was taken as proof that the euro zone is still willing to make efforts to keep Greece within its borders.

“They are going out of their way to find a solution ... if they are willing to do that for Greece then that gives some support to the other peripherals,” Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst, at Investec said.

“That (explains) much of (the move) and there is clearly still quite a substantial yield pick-up.”

Spain’s borrowing costs over ten years hit their lowest since March at 5.21 percent. They were last slightly higher on the day at 5.38 percent, about 400 basis points higher than their German counterparts.

Another trader said the fact that Spain was already funding 2013 and Italy was close to completing this year’s funding programme should lead to further gains as the improved demand is not offset by supply pressures.

HEADLINES AND SOUNDBITES

Financial markets are closely watching negotiations between U.S. lawmakers to reach a deal on budget measures to avoid large-scale automatic fiscal tightening next year that could send the U.S. economy back into recession.

Signals from lawmakers were mixed and that limited losses for safe-haven German debt, despite the improved sentiment in the euro zone.

“It’s the biggest single factor between now and the end of the year in terms of moving the market. Bond markets are pretty thin and (the danger is) we react to every headline/soundbite,” a third trader said.

Bund futures were 7 ticks lower on the day at 142.88, having traded in a relatively narrow 142.63-142.95 range throughout the day.