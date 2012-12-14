FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall along with Treasuries, euro zone PMI eyed
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall along with Treasuries, euro zone PMI eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Friday as U.S. Treasuries slid overnight after lacklustre 30-year auction and after a strong Chinese manufacturing survey helped stocks.

The recent progress towards a crisis resolution in Europe was also capping the upside for safe-haven debt, analysts said, even though Bunds would continue to benefit from an impasse in U.S. talks aimed at avoiding a fiscal crisis.

European leaders agreed to press on with further steps to shore up their finances and sustain momentum in tackling the debt crisis on Friday, a day after clinching a deal on banking supervision and approving long-delayed aid to Greece.

German Bund futures were down 32 ticks on the day at 144.74.

“I am a bit cautious on the Bund because I think there are important decisions taken in Europe,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said. “On the fiscal cliff things are less clear at this juncture so (it is) a fight between various influences.”

Analysts would look to euro zone manufacturing survey later in the session for fresh insight into the health of the global economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.