FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds rise, European stocks pare gains after "fiscal cliff" comments
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Bunds rise, European stocks pare gains after "fiscal cliff" comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose further and European stocks pared gains on Thursday after the latest comments on U.S. budget talks dampened appetite for riskier assets.

The rise in Bunds coincided with a move higher in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after Senate leader Harry Reid said going over the fiscal cliff “looks like where we’re headed”.

German Bund futures were up 62 ticks at 145.39, having triggered stops above 144.99, according to one trader.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index trimmed gains following Reid’s comments. The FTSEurofirst was up 0.1 percent at 1,138.59 points by 1525 GMT, having at one stage been up by as much as 0.4 percent.

But traders warned against reading too much into exagerated price moves in thin liquidity.

“Flows-wise, we have seen not much at all,” a second trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.