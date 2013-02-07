FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Bunds fall to day's low after healthy Spanish sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Bunds fall to day's low after healthy Spanish sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday after Spain met healthy demand for its bonds, raising above the maximum target.

Analysts had expected appetite to be dented by growing political uncertainty, after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faced calls to resign this week over a corruption scandal.

Even though issuance was skewed towards short-dated paper that comes within the scope of potential European Central Bank bond-buying, bid-covers were solid throughout maturities.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.29, down 25 ticks on the day.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index edged 0.1 percent higher to 1,153.40 points, having traded as low as 1,151.28 earlier in the session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.