EURO GOVT-Bunds turn flat after hitting technical support

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures turned flat on Monday after the contract failed to sustainably break the 144 level.

German Bund futures were up 2 ticks on the day at 144.39, having fallen as low as 143.91.

“From the technical level, the 144 held and people are still skeptical (about) the whole situation in Cyprus,” one trader said.

“They cobbled together some sort of agreement but I think there are people concerned that this might have wider implications in terms of perhaps a run on other banks.”