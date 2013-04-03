FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds flat as investors brace for auction
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds flat as investors brace for auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Bund futures were steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from putting on big bets before a German debt auction this session and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

Germany kicks off the week’s issuance with a 4 billion euro sale of five-year bonds later, which analysts expect will attract demand from investors still fretting about Cyprus’s messy bailout experience.

“We look for decent demand with markets eyeing a softer ECB this week and see value against (surrounding bonds),” Commerzbank strategists said in a research note.

German Bund futures were flat at 145.24.

The ECB is widely expected to hold off on an interest rate cut this month at its meeting on Thursday but to try to calm investors worried about the euro zone crisis flaring up again.

“We are waiting for Thursday. We are looking for a dovish tone without anything officially changing,” one trader said.

Investors would also keep an eye on U.S. private sector jobs numbers due later this session, before a key monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.