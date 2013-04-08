EURO GOVT-Bunds flat, Portuguese rejection seen supportive

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Bund futures were broadly steady on Monday after rallying in the previous session but traders said news out of Portugal could provide further support even though Bunds were getting expensive.

Portugal’s constitutional court on Friday rejected four out of nine contested austerity measures from this year’s budget in a ruling that traders said would underpin appetite for safe-haven assets.

“We should be bid on that story,” one trader said. “I don’t see a lot of good news for Europe out there, underneath the surface, so we will remain reasonably constructive on (Bunds).”

German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 146.30, after rising on Friday to their highest since June 2012 after U.S. jobs data came in much lower than expected.

Gloomy economic fundamentals in the euro zone have helped take 10-year German yields to their lowest levels since right before ECB President Mario Draghi promised to do whatever it takes to protect the euro in late July.

“We might be in that scenario where we need ongoing bad news to maintain the levels,” the trader added.