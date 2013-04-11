EURO GOVT-Bunds turn flat, lifted by periphery profit-taking

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased the day’s losses on Thursday, as investors took profit in lower-rated debt.

German Bund futures were up 2 ticks on the day at 145.37, having fallen as far as 144.93 earlier.

Italian 10-year yields, which were down earlier after a solid Italian bond auction, were up 2.5 basis points at 4.34 percent. Spanish equivalent were also 2.7 bps higher at 4.67 percent.

“We are seeing domestic selling in Spain and Italy. These guys have been long these bonds and now there’s some profit-taking,” one trader said.

Another trader said there had been some Asian central bank buying of five-year German paper.