EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as investors brace for data

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed at the open on Tuesday with investors reluctant to make big bets before data which could provide clues on the European Central Bank’s next policy move.

German debt could resume a recent rally if euro zone inflation data and Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment indicator due later this session support the case for a rate cut later this year.

The ECB said during its last meeting it was ready to act to revive the economy and would watch incoming data, making economic releases particularly important.

“We have got a fair bit of data,” one trader said. “There is very low conviction out there. People don’t seem to have any idea on what they should be doing. Presumably (the market) will (be watching to) see which way the data goes.”

German Bund futures were flat at 146.04.