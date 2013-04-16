FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as investors brace for data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as investors brace for data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed at the open on Tuesday with investors reluctant to make big bets before data which could provide clues on the European Central Bank’s next policy move.

German debt could resume a recent rally if euro zone inflation data and Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment indicator due later this session support the case for a rate cut later this year.

The ECB said during its last meeting it was ready to act to revive the economy and would watch incoming data, making economic releases particularly important.

“We have got a fair bit of data,” one trader said. “There is very low conviction out there. People don’t seem to have any idea on what they should be doing. Presumably (the market) will (be watching to) see which way the data goes.”

German Bund futures were flat at 146.04.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.