FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse losses on peripheral, equity weakness
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse losses on peripheral, equity weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed losses on Friday as weak equity markets prompted investors to buy German debt and take profit on riskier, lower-rated paper.

Bund futures were up 16 basis points at 144.56, having hit two-month lows earlier in the day after German Ifo business survey beat forecasts.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields extended their rise. Italian yields were up 11 bps at 4.15 percent and Spain’s were 11 bps higher at 4.42 percent.

“If you take a medium-term time span... we had a decent rally. Currently the equity weakness is a catalyst for profit taking in the periphery,” said one trader, adding this was giving Bunds some support. He said, however, there was some minor resistance at 144.60.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.