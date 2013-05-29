EURO GOVT-Bunds fall further on Fed stimulus concerns

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - German Bunds extended their fall on Wednesday, tracking overnight falls in Treasuries as upbeat U.S. data in the previous session lent support to the view the Federal Reserve may scale back its monetary stimulus.

U.S. home prices accelerated by the most in nearly seven years in March while consumer confidence surged in May, data on Tuesday showed.

Investors will on Wednesday look at unemployment and inflation data out of Germany to gauge the strength of the euro zone’s largest economy as the European Central Bank mulls its next policy move.

German Bund futures were 43 ticks lower at 143.39.

“The Bund fell through 144.22, so even if we now go higher - and it might be the case - then we still stay in a negative environment for bonds,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

“We would go for a sell on upticks if we go higher in the bond markets.”

He said the next level to look out for over the longer term for the Bund was 142.44 - its 62 percent retracement level.