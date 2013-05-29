EURO GOVT-Fed stimulus doubts hurt euro zone bonds

* Strong data underpins idea of less U.S. monetary stimulus

* Safe and riskier bonds fall on Fed stimulus concerns

* Italian yields rise at auction, fueling day’s sell-off

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds fell, tracking overnight moves in Treasuries as upbeat U.S. data in the previous session lent support to the view the Federal Reserve may scale back its monetary stimulus.

U.S. yields have been rising since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank may decide to taper its bond purchases in the coming few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gathering pace.

German borrowing costs hit their highest since March at 1.519 percent, rising in sympathy with U.S. yields after Tuesday’s robust home price and consumer confidence figures.

The funding costs of other relatively safe sovereigns such as Austria, France, and the Netherlands also rose, as did yields on riskier Spanish and Italian debt.

“The Fed talking about tapering off, coupled with Japan doing the opposite is in some investors’ minds leading to a view that bond markets could really sell off,” one trader said.

“The Japanese monetary expansion is associated with higher bond yields (to the extent that it fuels growth and inflation) and the U.S. tapering off of QE (quantitative easing) is also associated with higher bond yields.”

Ten-year German yields were 3.2 basis points higher at 1.49 percent. French yields rose 3.3 bps to 1.93 percent and Austrian yields 4 bps to 1.73 percent.

German Bund futures were 36 ticks lower at 143.46, having hit their lowest since mid-March earlier this session at 143.25. Analysts said a break of key support levels had put a downbeat complexion on bonds.

“We would go for a sell on upticks if we go higher in the bond markets,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said.

The yield gap between 10-year Bunds and Treasuries hit its widest since June 2010 at 69 bps in the previous session as their economic outlooks appear to be diverging. The gap was last at 63 bps.

“We think the market has overplayed the short-term risk that the Fed will change its policy, that they will start tapering QE (quantitative easing). We think it’s too early for that,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

“But... over the course of the second half of this year, we could see a further widening (of the gap) towards 90-100 bps.”

Concerns that the strong U.S. data would encourage the Fed to scale back monetary stimulus also hit peripheral markets.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were up 8.5 basis points at 4.39 percent, while Italian yields rose 11 bps to 4.16 percent.

Italy’s short-term borrowing costs rose at an auction of six-month bills on Wednesday, the first rise in two months, one day before a bond sale.