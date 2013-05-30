FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as shares come under pressure, Italian auction in focus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as shares come under pressure, Italian auction in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Thursday as global stock markets came under selling pressure, with bond investors reluctant to place big bets before a sale of Italian paper.

Italy will offer up to 5.75 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2018 and 2023.

Short-term Italian borrowing costs rose at an auction on Wednesday for the first time since March. The country’s long-term yields are expected to edge higher at the sale later this session but should still meet healthy demand, traders said.

“There was a concession yesterday so I assume it will be fine. I think people are a bit long Italy, there might be a bit of supply indigestion around,” he said.

Bund futures rose 25 ticks higher at 143.66 as global equities fell and U.S. Treasuries clawed back losses in the previous session.

The recent rise in German and U.S. yields came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to cut its bond purchases in the coming few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gathering pace.

Against that backdrop, investors will keep a close eye on U.S. releases this session, including gross domestic product numbers and initial jobless claims.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.