LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed gains on Friday to hit session lows after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose by more than expected.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Friday its index of Midwest business activity rose in May to 58.7 from 49.0 in April and above the 50.0 forecast in a Reuters data.

German Bund futures fell to 143.51, down 22 on the day. It stood at 143.86 shortly before the data.