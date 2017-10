LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to session lows on Monday as a business survey showed euro zone manufacturing beat expectations in May.

Bund futures hit a session low of 143.49, down 22 ticks on the day. They were last 12 ticks lower at 143.59.

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.3 in May from April’s 46.7, beating an earlier flash reading of 47.8 but spending its 22nd month below the watershed 50 level that divides growth from contraction.