EURO GOVT-Bunds fall after above-forecast euro zone PMI data
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall after above-forecast euro zone PMI data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bunds fall in choppy trade; data shows downturn easing
    * Analysts say PMI data eases pressure on ECB for action
    * Fed uncertainty weighs on broader euro zone debt

    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected euro zone
manufacturing data weighed on safe-haven German bonds on Monday,
while broader euro zone debt prices fell on concerns that
monetary stimulus may be curbed.
    A survey showing the downturn in manufacturing eased
markedly last month took pressure off the ECB to loosen monetary
policy, some analysts said. 
    Against that backdrop, uncertainty over when the Federal
Reserve may start unwinding its monetary stimulus also weighed.
    "There were hopes or speculation that the ECB will have to
do more, but at least for the very short term, it seems like
with the data improving, the pressure has eased in a way for the
ECB to act at least with regards to rate cuts," Michael Leister,
senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.
    "Overall, we still believe (ECB President Mario) Draghi will
be very keen not to provide more fuel to this increase in rates
we have seen across the board, very short-term rates but also
Bund rates.
    "So I think he will stress that the ECB is ready to do what
is needed."
    German Bund futures hit their lowest since
mid-March at 143.98, down 73 ticks on the day, having reversed
early gains right after the data.
    Concerns the Fed may soon start turning off the liquidity
tap pressured yields across the credit spectrum.
    Ten-year Spanish yields rose 9.5 basis points
to 4.53 percent while Italian yields were 8.5 bps higher at 4.23
percent.
    French, Dutch and Belgian borrowing costs also rose, between
4 and 6 basis points on the day, as investors looked to U.S.
manufacturing numbers later this session for more insight into
the Fed's thinking.
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said an improving
U.S. economy would allow it to pare back its bond buying, but
low inflation needed to be closely watched. 
   "I think the PMI started (the Bund move) and those Williams
comments have been behind the latest down move," one trader
said. 
    "What Draghi said overnight combined with the data this
morning, the risk is that he is more upbeat on Thursday."
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone economy was on
track for a recovery later this year. 
    Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis,
recommended buying Belgian debt versus German bonds in the 4- TO
6-year part of the curve. Ten-year Belgian yields 
were 4 basis points higher at 2.28 percent, while five-year
yields were 5.4 bps higher at 1.11 percent.
    "Belgian debt is really attractive right now in terms of
valuation," he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
