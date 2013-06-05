EURO GOVT-Bunds rise on lower stocks, U.S. data in focus

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Bund futures rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker equity markets, with investors eyeing a slew of data from the United States to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back monetary stimulus.

Orders for U.S. factory goods and services sector data were due this session, but the main focus was on the ADP National Employment report ahead of Friday’s job numbers, traders said.

Investors would also scour euro zone releases, including retail sales and services sector numbers, to assess what tone the European Central Bank may take on the euro zone economic outlook on Thursday. It is expected to leave interest rates steady at a record low of 0.5 percent.

U.S. and Asian shares fell overnight as comments from two Federal Reserve officials fuelled concerns that the Fed may curb its monetary stimulus.

German Bund futures were 17 ticks higher at 143.53.

“I don’t think (the Bund) is going anywhere ahead of Friday. I think we are in for another (range-bound) day,” one trader said.

Germany was due to auction up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds this session.