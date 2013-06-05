EURO GOVT-U.S. jobs, services data lift Bunds

* Focus now on U.S. labour market report after weak ADP data * Germany five-year bond sale draws healthy demand * Periphery debt broadly stable before Thursday's ECB meeting By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - German Bunds rose on Wednesday after soft U.S. private sector jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will stick with its bond purchase programme. Weakness in equity markets for most of the day after Japan's growth policies fell short of expectations had helped safe-haven bonds recover some of this week's losses, with a German auction of five-year debt drawing healthy demand. European markets have been taking their cue in recent weeks from developments in Japan and the United States, where concern the Fed could taper its stimulus if the economy shows sustained recovery has lifted low-risk bond yields from near record lows. The weak U.S. ADP private sector jobs data and the ISM service sector figures tempered some expectations about the non-farm payroll report on Friday, which is key for the outlook on the Fed's policy path. "Today's employment numbers are on the disappointing side and coupled with ISM manufacturing earlier this week it means it's not all plain sailing for the U.S. economy," said Elisabeth Afseth, a fixed income analyst at Investec. "It would bring down expectations for Friday's report but not massively, and would be supportive for Treasuries and other high quality sovereigns like Bunds," said Elisabeth Afseth, a strategist at Investec. Bund futures rose 43 ticks to settle at 143.79 while German 10-year yields were 3.5 basis points down at 1.47 percent, retreating further from a near three-month high of 1.534 percent hit on Monday. Bunds were unlikely to extend the gains much further as caution creeps in before the European Central Bank concludes its policy meeting on Thursday at which it is widely to keep interest rates unchanged with the focus on its outlook. A better than expected euro zone manufacturing survey this week took some pressure off the ECB to loosen monetary policy further after it cut its main refinancing rate last month to a record low of 0.50 percent. "A more dovish tone from the ECB than what is priced in by the market can lead to a rally in core bond prices," Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING said. "We think the sell-off has gone too far so we are more inclined to have a reversal at the moment, to have lower core yields." Lower-rated debt prices fell slightly, with upcoming bond sales from Spain on Thursday just before the ECB meeting keeping investors cautious. Spanish 10-year yields were up 3 basis points at 4.45 percent while Italian yields rose 4 bps to 4.15 percent.