Bunds fall as ECB's Draghi rules out negative deposit rate for now
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Bunds fall as ECB's Draghi rules out negative deposit rate for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Bund futures and European stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a cut in the bank’s deposit rate below zero was not on the cards for now.

“Draghi is saying ... they discussed negative rates but it’s not really on the agenda for now, and as a whole he’s relatively upbeat that’s why we have reversed,” said traders.

German Bund future fell 44 ticks to 143.34, having stood at 143.97 before the press conference. Euribor interest rate futures fell across the 2013/2014 strip while Eonia rates rose.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned flat as Draghi spoke, trading at 1,192.66.

