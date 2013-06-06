FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Peripheral bond yields extend rise on ECB policy view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after European Central Bank Mario Draghi provided no hints that further monetary easing was imminent.

Draghi said policymakers discussed at their monthly meeting the possibility of cutting the central bank’s overnight deposit rate below zero but would keep this and other unconventional options “on the shelf” for now.

“There is liquidation across the board,” one trader said.

“The message is (they) are not going to do anything. It’s the unwinding of the carry trade that started a couple of weeks ago with the (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke tapering (view) and now also Draghi joining the hawkish stance.”

Ten-year Spanish yields were 23 basis points higher on the day at 4.67 percent and the Italian equivalent rose 23 bps to 4.36 percent. Irish and Portuguese yields were also higher.

