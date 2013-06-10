FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, seen stabilising at current levels
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, seen stabilising at current levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London, June 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened steady on Monday and analysts expected yields to hold around current levels in the absence of major data this session and with no clarity about the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Bunds were up 4 ticks at 143.43, after U.S. jobs data on Friday left investors uncertain about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its monetary stimulus.

“With the current yield levels, there is a chance for stabilisation in Treasuries, also in Bunds,” Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

European stock index futures pointed to a lower open, with stock markets easing after Friday’s strong gains as Chinese data suggested growth in the world’s second largest economy was losing steam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.