EURO GOVT-Bunds choppy, German yields seen stabilising

* German bonds choppy, yields to stabilise at current levels

* German yields need fresh impetus to rise further

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

London, June 10 (Reuters) - German bonds were choppy on Monday and analysts expected yields to hold around current levels with no major data this session and uncertainty clouding the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Data out of the euro zone was mixed on Monday, while figures on Friday showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring a bit in May, keeping alive the prospect of the Federal Reserve eventually scaling back its bond-buying programme.

The U.S. jobs numbers were not strong enough to warrant any immediate reduction, however, leaving investors uncertain on when the process may begin.

The recent rise in German and U.S. yields suggests bond markets are already pricing in such a change, but they would need fresh impetus to rise further, analysts said.

“Yields have now moved to a level where they are consistent with a (monetary policy) change coming, but they also take into account that there is still a lot of uncertainty when exactly that change is going to come,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

“Only when the situation becomes clearer, when there is a more consistent pattern of strong economic data, you can argue that ... the yields will start to move higher.”

German Bund futures were up 1 tick at 143.40, with 143.20 representing a key support level, according to traders.

Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.50 percent, having last week hit their highest in nearly three months at 1.534 percent.

Two-year German yields were steady at 0.17 percent having hit their highest since mid-February at 0.198 percent earlier. They rose after the European Central Bank failed to hint at imminent monetary easing last week.

“With the current yield levels, there is a chance for stabilisation in Treasuries, also in Bunds,” Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Lower-rated bonds were also range-bound, with Italian 10-year yields little changed at 4.22 percent and equivalent Spanish borrowing costs 3.2 bps lower at 4.53 percent.

Credit Suisse technical analyst David Sneddon said 4.75-4.85 percent were important levels for 10-year Spanish yields.

“As long as we hold below those levels, at the moment we will take the view that it is a correction higher in Spanish yields rather than a more meaningful change of trend,” he said.

Data was mixed. While euro zone sentiment improved in June and news out of France was generally upbeat, Italy’s economy shrank more in the first quarter than preliminary numbers suggested while industrial output data was weaker than expected in April.

French government bonds edged higher with 10-year yields falling 1.3 basis points to 2.12 percent.

France’s central bank on Monday forecast that the economy would eke out growth in the second quarter, ending a short-lived recession in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.