EURO GOVT-Bunds bruised by U.S. debt falls as shares stabilise

* S&P upgrade of U.S. rating outlook stabilises risk assets

* German bonds choppy in absence of top-tier Europe data

* Italian, Dutch yields rise before this week’s auctions

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

London, June 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to a three-month low on Monday, dragged down by weaker U.S. Treasuries after Standard & Poor’s raised the country’s credit outlook which supported demand for equities.

Trade in Bunds was expected to remain choppy in the near term in the absence this week of top-tier data and as investors fret over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its massive stimulus scheme.

S&P, which stripped the United States of its coveted triple-A rating in August 2011, upgraded its view of the world’s biggest economy, citing tentative improvements in policy-making and higher tax receipts so far in 2013.

“They’ve (Bunds) been driven by movements in the U.S. The S&P (move) helped to stabilise equities and risk appetite and that’s taken shine off Treasuries,” said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“The main driver for Europe is the move in Treasury yields at the moment and until we see the debate over QE (quantitative easing) in the U.S. becoming clearer then it’s going to be very difficult for Bunds to decouple from the United States.”

The September Bund future dropped 61 ticks to 142.78, its lowest since mid-March, with the move gaining momentum after the contract breached technical support at 142.98, the early June low, some traders said.

Cash 10-year yields were up 4 basis points on the day at 1.55 percent. Bund yields have also risen after the European Central Bank doused expectations that it would ease policy further in coming months.

German bonds slightly outperformed Treasuries, with their 10-year yield spread widening by 2 bps on the day to 62 bps, not far from a mid-2010 high of 69 bps hit at the end of May

The recent rise in German and U.S. yields suggested bond markets were already pricing in a policy change, analysts said.

“Yields have now moved to a level where they are consistent with a (U.S. monetary policy) change coming, but they also take into account that there is still a lot of uncertainty when exactly that change is going to come,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

In peripheral euro zone debt, Italian 10-year yields rose 9 bps to 4.30 percent as traders made way on their books for debt auctions later in the week expected to include a 15-year bond. Equivalent Spanish yields were 3.5 bps up at 4.60 percent.

Some in the market also said investors might be getting edgy as the German Constitutional Court prepares to weigh the legality of the ECB’s bond purchase scheme during hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen warned there would be “significant consequences” if Germany’s top court ruled the as yet untested scheme, which has brought peripheral euro zone borrowing costs down to 2010 lows, was illegal.