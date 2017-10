LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - German Bunds hit a session low on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries lower, after Standard & Poor’s raised its credit outlook on the United States to stable from negative, reducing bonds’ safe-haven appeal.

Bunds hit a session low of 143.03, down 36 ticks on the day. One trader said a fall below a support level at 143.20 accelerated the move.