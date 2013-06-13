EURO GOVT-Peripheral yields rise as riskier assets sell-off

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Yields on lower-rated euro zone debt rose on Thursday as riskier assets came under selling pressure and investors braced for a sale of Italian debt.

Japanese stocks plunged over 6 percent as the prospect of reduced stimulus from central banks roiled markets and European shares opened lower.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose to their highest since April and were last 9 basis points higher at 4.46 percent as investors also made room for a sale of three- and 15-year bonds.

“It is partly to do with the auction but especially with the Japanese (moves) in global markets. We had an aggressive sell-off in (Japanese stocks) ... I think there is more liquidation of carry trades globally,” one trader said.

Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bonds also came under selling pressure and Greek yields hit their highest since early May at 10.82 percent, up 48 bps.