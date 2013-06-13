EURO GOVT-Weak equities lift safe-haven Bunds

* Investors find refuge in Bunds as equities sell off

* Other higher-rated euro zone bond prices also rise

* Italy three-year borrowing costs at highest since March

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - German bonds rose on Thursday, recovering some of this week’s losses, as weaker global equities prompted investors to seek refuge in low-risk debt.

Concerns about the future of central bank stimulus weighed on equity markets, to the benefit of U.S. and European safe-haven bonds. Upbeat U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims supported the view that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its huge quantitative easing programme.

Bund futures rose 38 ticks to 143.17, with German 10-year yields down 3 basis points at 1.52 percent, extending their fall from a three-month peak of around 1.60 percent hit on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Treasury market seems to be stabilising around the 2.20ish percent level (in benchmark yields) and the (Japanese) Nikkei (share index) got slammed by over 6 percent overnight so those factors feed into lower rates in Europe,” a trader said.

“Bund yields have been in a 1.15-1.75 percent range for the best part of the year so I think when we got up to the 1.60 top end of the range you see people switching out of lower credits.”

Bonds issued by other higher-rated euro zone states such as Austria, the Netherlands and Finland also firmed after a broad-based sell-off in financial markets this week.

The recent rise in bond yields secured healthy appetite for an auction of 15-year Italian debt, although Italy’s borrowing costs on the three-year paper also offered jumped to the highest level since March.

“Everything taken into account, we think it was a rather good auction.” said Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Ten-year Italian bonds rebounded after the auction, while shorter maturities remained under selling pressure. Italian borrowing costs over 10 years fell 3 basis points to 4.34 percent.

Ten-year Spanish yields were unchanged on the day at 4.62 percent, reversing earlier falls.

Greek and Spanish bonds were under selling pressure for most of the session with investors reluctant to add to their exposure to risk given anxiety about the future of U.S. stimulus ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Greek 10-year bonds have sharply underperformed longer-dated debt this week, propelling yields to levels that suggest Athens will struggle to return to the bond market next year as planned.