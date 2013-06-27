FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly hit day's high on Fed official's comment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly hit day's high on Fed official's comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures briefly hit session highs on Thursday as investors balanced dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official with better-than-expected U.S. home sales data.

Bunds hit a day’s high of 141.90 after the head of the New York Fed William Dudley said asset purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined last week if U.S. economic growth and the labor market turn out weaker than expected.

They quickly came off that peak after data released around the same time showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in May to the highest level in more than six years. German Bund futures last stood 59 ticks up on the day at 141.62.

“We’re following Treasuries. Dudley came up with some comments about QE (quantitative easing) and that moved us higher but pending home sales came out stronger and we’re coming off,” one trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.