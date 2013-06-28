EURO GOVT-Bunds extend rally, more month-end buying seen

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday, extending this week’s gains after central bankers sought to calm market concerns about the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

Two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Thursday markets had misinterpreted the U.S. central bank’s intentions.

Bunds have fallen sharply in recent weeks as worries about reduced central bank liquidity were reinforced by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week, when he said the central bank expected to reduce the pace of bond buying later this year.

German Bund futures were 21 ticks higher at 141.67 on Friday, after rising for three consecutive days.

Analysts expected Bunds to rally further this session as investors adjusted positions on the last trading day of the month and quarter.

“It’s month end, and it’s half-year end so I think there will be a bit of buying attached to that,” one trader said.

Against a more uncertain Fed outlook, investors are likely to remain sensitive to U.S. data, with business activity in the U.S. Midwest due this session. Before then, they will look out for retail sales and inflation numbers out of Germany.