EURO GOVT-Peripheral bonds extend rally in broader rebound

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian bonds extended this week’s rally on Friday as comments from central bankers downplaying the prospect of an imminent withdrawal of monetary stimulus drove investors back into cheapened bond markets.

After the European Central Bank said this week an exit from its exceptional monetary policy measures remains distant, investors found further comfort in comments by two influential Federal Reserve policymakers that markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank’s intentions.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 11 basis points to 4.65 percent, while ten-year Italian bond yields fell 12 bps to 4.47 percent. German yields also fell, as Bunds benefited from month-end buying.