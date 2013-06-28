FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Peripheral bonds extend rally in broader rebound
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Peripheral bonds extend rally in broader rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian bonds extended this week’s rally on Friday as comments from central bankers downplaying the prospect of an imminent withdrawal of monetary stimulus drove investors back into cheapened bond markets.

After the European Central Bank said this week an exit from its exceptional monetary policy measures remains distant, investors found further comfort in comments by two influential Federal Reserve policymakers that markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank’s intentions.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 11 basis points to 4.65 percent, while ten-year Italian bond yields fell 12 bps to 4.47 percent. German yields also fell, as Bunds benefited from month-end buying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.