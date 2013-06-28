EURO GOVT-Euro zone bonds extend rally on Fed reassurances

* Peripheral bonds rebound as dovish U.S. central bankers support

* Bunds extend rally, benefit from month-end buying

* Euro zone bond yields fall but tipped to stay off year’s lows

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds extended gains on Friday after central bankers sought to calm concerns about reduced monetary stimulus, but they were not expected to recover all the ground lost during a recent selloff.

After the European Central Bank said this week an exit from its exceptional monetary policy measures remained distant, investors found further comfort in comments from two Federal Reserve policymakers that markets had misinterpreted the U.S. central bank’s intentions.

Investors dumped euro zone bonds across the credit spectrum in recent weeks on worries about future monetary support, reinforced last week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said he expected the central bank to reduce the pace of bond buying later this year.

Analysts expected peripheral euro zone yields to have only limited room to fall further now that the idea of tapering was in the market and that volatility was expected to persist.

“The potential for a rally in the peripheral space is now more limited,” Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.

“Liquidity and credit risk assessment has changed since the Fed spoke about tapering off ... In the risk-reward environment, it will require higher yield than in the past because volatility is higher.”

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 3.7 basis points to 4.72 percent, while ten-year Italian yields fell 7 bps to 4.51 percent.

The borrowing costs of higher-rated French, Dutch and Austrian bonds also fell. Ten-year German yields eased 1.9 basis points to 1.71 percent as Bund futures also benefited from month-end buying, rising 22 ticks to 141.68.

Analysts expected Bunds to remain supported this session as investors adjusted positions on the last trading day of the month and quarter.

Markets are likely to remain sensitive to U.S. data, with Midwest business activity due this session. They showed little reaction to stronger-than-expected German retail sales.