Portuguese yields erase rise, other peripheral yields fall

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese yields erased a rise on Thursday, as other peripheral euro zone debt yields fell, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank could cut interest rates further.

Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were flat at 7.54 percent, having risen earlier in the day, while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls across maturities.

Two-year Spanish yields were 16 basis points lower at 2.05 percent and Italian yields 23 bps lower at 1.87 percent.