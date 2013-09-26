FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bond yields rise as political tensions flare up
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Italian bond yields rise as political tensions flare up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose on Thursday as political uncertainty regarding its governing coalition flared up, with centre-right lawmakers supporting Silvio Berlusconi renewing threats to resign if he is expelled from parliament.

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose 5.8 basis points to 4.29 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt, one day before an auction of five- and 10-year paper.

“It’s supply tomorrow and political turmoil is back on the agenda,” one trader said.

“The members of Berlusconi’s party are prepared to resign in the event that Berlusconi is expelled from parliament in the vote in ... October. It’s in all Italian newspapers.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.