Italian bond yields rise as political tensions flare up

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose on Thursday as political uncertainty regarding its governing coalition flared up, with centre-right lawmakers supporting Silvio Berlusconi renewing threats to resign if he is expelled from parliament.

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose 5.8 basis points to 4.29 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt, one day before an auction of five- and 10-year paper.

“It’s supply tomorrow and political turmoil is back on the agenda,” one trader said.

“The members of Berlusconi’s party are prepared to resign in the event that Berlusconi is expelled from parliament in the vote in ... October. It’s in all Italian newspapers.”