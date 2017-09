LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased gains on Wednesday, with traders citing a media report that the European Central Bank would not cut rates on Thursday.

Market News International reported that the ECB would avoid an imminet interest rate cut on Thursday, citing two “Eurosystem” sources.

German Bund futures were last flat at 141.16, having risen as far as 141.44 earlier in the day.