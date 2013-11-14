FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Bunds edge higher on Fed's Yellen comments
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

German Bunds edge higher on Fed's Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged higher on Thursday after comments by incoming Federal Reserve governor Janet Yellen suggesting u.s. monetary policy could remain loose for some time.

Yellen, in remarks released ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, said the Fed had “more work to do” to help the economy, indicating she was in no hurry to scale back stimulus.

German Bund futures were up 8 ticks on the day at 141.41, having rallied in the previous session after dovish comments from ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet.

“It’s Yellen’s remarks,” one trader said. “I thought we might be doing a bit better but we had that outperformance in the close yesterday on the Praet remarks.”

