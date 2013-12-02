Portuguese government bond yields jump before bond exchange

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields jumped on Monday, one day before Portugal begin a bond swap exchange aimed at alleviating redemption payments next year.

The bailed-out country will offer to swap 2014 and 2015 bonds for bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018, the IGCP debt agency said on Monday.

“There is a net issuance in bonds in duration because they buy back short bonds and they issue four and five years,” one trader said.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields rose 10 bps on the day to 6.00 pct, while five-year yields were up 19 bps at 5.11 percent.