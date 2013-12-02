FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portuguese government bond yields jump before bond exchange
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Portuguese government bond yields jump before bond exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields jumped on Monday, one day before Portugal begin a bond swap exchange aimed at alleviating redemption payments next year.

The bailed-out country will offer to swap 2014 and 2015 bonds for bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018, the IGCP debt agency said on Monday.

“There is a net issuance in bonds in duration because they buy back short bonds and they issue four and five years,” one trader said.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields rose 10 bps on the day to 6.00 pct, while five-year yields were up 19 bps at 5.11 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.