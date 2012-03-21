FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Two-year bond yields fall after solid German sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Two-year bond yields fall after solid German sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Two-year German government bond yields fell on Wednesday after the country’s solid sale of two-year paper spurred demand in the secondary market as investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields.

Two-year German government bond yields were down 1.6 basis points on the day at 0.32 percent having stood around 0.34 percent before the sale. The German Bund future pared losses after the results to stand little changed on the day at 135.62.

“The two-year German auction went reasonably well,” said one trader to explain the move. Germany’s 4.1 billion euros sale of March 2014 bonds drew bids for 1.8 times the amount on offer, unchanged from February.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.