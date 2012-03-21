EURO GOVT-Bunds rise; Spain under pressure

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday as Spanish bond yields led a rise in the euro zone periphery on ongoing concerns about fiscal slippage by the country.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 14.7 bps to 5.385 percent, while Italian yields were 7.3 bps higher on the day at 4.98 percent.

German Bund futures, which last week saw its biggest weekly loss since 2001, hit a session high of 136.21 having risen into positive territory after a solid two-year German bond sale.