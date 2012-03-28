FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures fall as peripheral spreads tighten
March 28, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures fall as peripheral spreads tighten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Bund futures erased early gains on Wednesday and yields on Italian and Spanish bonds fell as investors adjusted positions into the quarter end.

The cautious move into riskier assets came after underperformance by Spain and Italy in the previous session tempted some buyers to come back into the market, though traders said with month-end in sight the outperformance was based on light flows.

The Bund future fell to a low of 137.18, down 13 ticks on the day having earlier hit a high of 137.55, while Spanish and Italian bond yields fell by roughly 4 bps each to 5.32 and 5.11 percent respectively.

