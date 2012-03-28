EURO GOVT-German Bunds rise on U.S data;Italy eyed

* Italian debt rises after previous day’s sell-off

* Decent demand expected at Thursday’s Italian bond sale

* 10-year Bund yields seen stuck in 2.10-1.75 pct range

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - German government bond prices pushed higher on Wednesday after a weaker than forecast reading of U.S. durable goods orders renewed worries about the growth outlook in the world’s biggest economy, driving equities down.

Italian government bonds also rose after good demand at a sale of six-month bills aided debt from the euro zone’s struggling periphery, fueling optimism a bond auction on Thursday would be well received.

But with many investors still fearing that fiscal slippage in Spain or problems pushing Italian labor reforms through parliament could trigger a flareup in the debt crisis, German Bund yields were seen hemmed into the 2.05-1.75 percent range they have been trading in so far this year.

“The durable goods orders...disappointed to varying degrees...Ultimately the market has not been particularly impressed,” said WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies.

“Equities have slid more clearly into the red today. That’s another factor that supported the move in Bunds.”

The German Bund future settled 55 ticks up on the day at 137.86 after a choppy session that saw it drop in and out of negative territory earlier.

German 10-year yields were down 5.4 basis points at 1.83 percent. The yield was expected to remain subdued below the 2 percent they have failed to decisively break so far this year as investors also rebalance their mix of bonds and equities before the start of the second quarter next week following a strong start to the year for shares markets.

REASSURING AUCTION

Italian and Spanish bonds recovered some of Tuesday’s losses after Italy paid the lowest yield since September 2010 to sell six-month debt, sending a reassuring signal to investors after disappointing market reaction to a bond sale the previous day.

Analysts expected an auction of Italian five- and 10-year paper on Thursday to fare well, especially given the cheapening this week of bond prices.

“We seem to have overcome a bit of the jitters we had on the periphery yesterday...The auctions should go through fairly easily,” said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

“There’s enough demand at the moment and spreads are now a little bit wider than we’ve had recently so they will attract the demand.”

The country’s 10-year bonds rose, with yields falling three basis points to 5.1 percent. Spanish 10-year yields were down by a similar amount at 5.33 percent.

One trillion euros worth of 3-year European Central Bank funding for banks were also expected to help the bond sale, although the impact of the ECB money on longer-dated paper tends to be less pronounced.

Italian bonds were the worst performers in the euro zone on Tuesday after an inflation-linked bond auction inspired investors to take profit on Italy’s recent outperformance over Spain ahead of the end of the quarter.

Some analysts, such as BNP Paribas strategist Eric Oynoyan, still expect Italy to outperform Spain, predicting another 30 bps widening in their 10-year yield spread currently around 20 bps.

“We prefer Italy to Spain because all the recent data we got in Spain, the revision of the budget deficit targets plus recent comments from the government mean it would be difficult for them to achieve their objectives for 2012,” Oynoyan said.