FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-EURO GOVT-Periphery debt under pressure before Spanish budget
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-EURO GOVT-Periphery debt under pressure before Spanish budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell and Spanish government bond yields led the rest of the euro zone periphery higher on Thursday in a jittery market before details of Spain’s budget on Friday and as some short-term investors offloaded Italian bonds after an auction.

“Periphery is widening: Italy’s widening, Spain’s out and Portugal is weaker... There’s Spain’s budget tomorrow, a general strike today - it all feels like it’s blowing up again,” a trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields were last up 11 basis points on the day at 5.44 percent with equivalent Italian yields nine bps higher at 5.19 percent, adding to rises after an auction of five- and 10-year Italian bonds.

“There was a good concession going into the auction in the five-year sector, a bit less of a concession in the 10-year sector, which is why the 10-year is now weaker post auction. We have seen some fast money accounts selling the Sept 2022 BTPs,” another trader said.

The euro fell to a fresh session low versus the dollar of $1.32775, according to EBS data, to trade wih losses of around 0.2 percent on the day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.